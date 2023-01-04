By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE South West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, a campaign group rooting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described the endorsement of Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as one man opinion.

The national chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke during a party organized for members of the campaign group in Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi and other states, said the victory of the former governor of Lagos state won’t be affected by the decision of the former president.

Adeyeye said: “Obasanjo’s endorsement is one man’s opinion which is not the country’s opinion. He won’t take the majority opinion of Nigerians who are ready to vote for Tinubu for the overall good of the nation.

“The endorsement of the Labour Party candidate will have absolutely no negative impact on the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; we are in the South West here and we know the politics of the region.

“Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has the right to endorse any candidate, and it is also our constitutional right to support and canvass for whoever we like. I can tell you that the people of South West, even the people of Egba land where Obasanjo comes from, will vote massively for Tinubu and he will win.

“Don’t forget, as SWAGA, we have promised to deliver 14 million votes, we have not changed our mind on this important promise and we have been working towards fulfilling it, even more than that figure. There is no reason that anybody will not support him because he has done well for the country by fighting for the democracy we are all enjoying today.”