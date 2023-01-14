This election is about character, people we can trust

— Our backgrounds, age others are known, unlike Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has replied the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that the country would be safer in the hands of a stingy man.

Speaking in Akure, during a rally, Obi, admitted that he is stingy, but prudent in the management of public funds.

Obi said that the nation will be safer in his care as a stingy man, because he will be able to invest in education, health, economy and other sectors to develop the country.

“Yes they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth but all we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy, we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country.

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“This election is about character and people we can trust. Everybody knows the schools my running mate and I attended. You all know our age, our schools and everything about us. Our background are known.

“When I was the governor in Anambra, everybody knows what I did, all the works I did. When I left government, I left $150m, everybody knows this, they know where I live, you can go and verify.

He said the country will be more secured with the LP at the helms of affairs saying “the entire Nigeria is insecured , people are living in suffering and hunger. We want to secure and unite Nigeria. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“No more schools strikes. We will support small businesses. No Nigerians will leave his or her community because of insecurity. We guarantee you that insecurity will stop. We want to fight corruption. We will make sure that we have electricity”

” The presidency is not a birthright of any of the ethnic groups in the country but said a credible, prudent and responsible leaders should be voted to power in 2023

“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn, we want to change Nigeria for better. Our children will be in school, we don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again. We want to structure Nigeria for development. We want to build a better Nigeria, so go out and support us.

“So go and pick your PVCs and vote for Labour Party and make sure that they count the vote. I’m the only Governor that left good money in office as far as the history of Anambra State is concerned.

“We will make sure that our security men work in a conducive environment and their families will be okay so that they can protect the citizens very well.

” We’ll instal structures that will work in Nigerian

Speaking on insecurity, Obi said that “the entire Nigeria is insecured, people are living in suffering and hunger We want to secure and unit Nigeria. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“No more schools strikes. We will support small businesses. No Nigerians will leave his or her community because of insecurity. We guarantee you that insecurity will stop. We want to fight corruption. We will make sure that we have electricity.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, lamented that the nations ” is at crossroad and all sectors not working, we are ready to make Nigeria work again.

Abure added that “we need somebody like Peter Obi that knows the way. He has all it takes to change the political narratives and dynamics.

The coordinator, Labour Party in South West, Chief sola Ebiseni, pointedly said that thr presidency should rotate to the South East.

Ebiseni added that the Yorubas have had their turn and for fairness and equality, the southeast should be voted for to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari