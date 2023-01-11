..urges BBnaija to shift date of new reality show

By Chinedu Adonu

The National leadership of Labour Party, LP on Wednesday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to use any power at their disposal to ensure Nigerians get their Permanent Voters Card before the general election.

Speaking during a press briefing in Enugu to announce the party’s rally coming up on Thursday in the state, Spokesman of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko urged INEC to increase the manpower and extend collection center to every pulling units in the country to ease the collection.

“I am disappointed on the level of issuance of Voters Card across the country. The turnout is much but the process of collecting it is quite difficult. The number of uncollected cards remain the same because the process is very difficult. The queue is very much in every collection center but few people were able to collect it at the end of the day. They are frustrating the people.

“INEC should use any legal power to shift the closing date for collection or any other means to make sure they didn’t disfranchise people from voting,” he said.

Dr Tanko, also expressed dissatisfaction over the up coming new BBnaija reality show, tagged:’The Titans’, stressing that it was sponsored by politicians to distract youths from participating in the general election.

“We want to alert the ever vibrant Nigerian youths of the hidden agenda behind the new reality show tagged:’The Titans’ designed to hit the airwaves by January 15 barely 40 days to general elections.

“We have credible information that it’s being sponsored by one of the major opposition parties to distract the Nigerian youths from changing the leadership that has placed them in perilous times laced with abject poverty.

“Information made available to us revealed that the son of one of the presidential candidates in active collaboration with others visited South Africa to hatch this plan,” he said.

He disclosed that LP as a party with the sole aim of turning the country into a place where poverty, unemployment, ‘japa’ will be seen as a taboo is being threatened by an opposition that hates the Nigerian youths with passion.

“Big Titan or whatever they may call it will distract the youths from taking what belongs to them now. The Big Brother Naija ended not long ago, why the ‘Titans’ now that we are facing a major election that will determine the future of the Nigerian youths?

“Any reality show now is laced with a lot of unforeseen dangers for the youths because their attention will be divided. As a party, we are not against reality shows because it helps the Nigerian youths to break the poverty line but for now, for the common good of all it should be shifted to another convenient date after the general elections must have been concluded.

“Those putting together a reality show at this time when we are counting days to the general elections are enemies of the Nigerian youths and by extension all well meaning Nigerians. The question Nigerians should be asking the organisers is whether they’re truly friends of the political entity known as Nigeria or enemies of progress.

“Like I said earlier, this reality show was concocted and designed by a major opposition political party and at the right time we will unmask them to the Nigerian youths,” he said.