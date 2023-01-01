Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As the world ushers in the new year, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged all Nigerians to join the vanguard to rescue the country from all forms of malaise.

He prayed for a new Nigeria where peace and security would be guaranteed for all.

The Governor, in a New Year message to Nigerians issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur noted that “this could be realised if we consciously participate in the electoral process to elect credible leaders into various offices in 2023.”

He also canvassed for an egalitarian society where every citizen would be free to ply his or her legitimate trade according to the dictates of the law in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.

He stated that it had become imperative that citizens “refrain from mundane issues of religious or ethnic biases” just as he enjoined the Federal Government to “strive to address issues of insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria objectively in a manner that gives everyone hope and comfort.”

While decrying Nigeria’s unpalatable security situation in 2022, the Governor tasked security agents and all men of goodwill to do more to arrest the deteriorating situation in a manner akin to saying “ Enough is Enough. Never again should Nigeria be left in the hands of terrorists in 2023 and beyond for the benefit of generations yet unborn.”

On his part he said the state government has “strengthened the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and Livestock Guards with more vehicles and motorcycles to complement the services of the conventional security agencies in the state to contain the activities of terrorists and criminals.”

The Governor reiterated his earlier advice to the people of the state to always cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information and all necessary assistance that would facilitate their operations, saying, “security agencies cannot do it alone except citizens complement their untiring efforts.”

He wished Nigerians “a peaceful and prosperous 2023 that promises prosperity of the people inspite of the security and economic challenges facing the nation.”