.Unveils new pet project for women, youths

.Lagos ‘ll be liberated in ’23, Jandor promises

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Hajia Titi Abubakar has assured Nigerians that her husband, Atiku Abubakar would eliminate the myriad plights of Nigerians if elected in the February 25 presidential poll.

Mrs Abubakar, made the remark on Sunday while addressing a large crowd of PDP women members and supporters at Ikeja, Lagos.

She urged them to vote for PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku on February 25, because he has the experience and expertise to deliver the country from years of destruction by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Mrs. Abubakar, “For 23 years the same set of people have controlled Lagos State, we must fight for ourselves, we must fight for our children because we have been in bondage for too long.

“We will take over because enough is enough. In February 25th vote for Atiku and in March 11th vote for Jandor.

“Atiku has promised to help Nigerians because Nigeria has helped him so much. He has made a covenant with Nigeria.

“He is a unifier. He will unify Nigeria. Atiku wants to end insecurity in Nigeria, he wants to restructure Nigeria. He wants to educate women and children and all of these depend on you. If you vote for him he will fulfil the promises.

“Atiku wants to wipe the tears of Nigerians, provide education for our children give Nigerians better life. He wants to set aside 10 million dollars for micro credit, to empower our youths and women, rebuild, restore and restructure Nigeria.

“In 1999 when Atiku was Vice President, working with Baba Obasanjo, Atiku brought all the economic teams, Okonjo Iweala, El-rufai, NuruRibadu, ICPC, EFCC were all initiated by Atiku, even the GSM and rail lines. He has done it before, he will do it again. He will rescue Nigeria.”

Mrs Abubakar, However, announced plans to of a new initiative, called SHE, which represents Security, Heath and Education, stressing that if her husband becomes the president, she would use the project to help women, children and youths and ensure that they are educated.

Among party chieftains within and outside the state at the event included: the PDP Lagus State Governoship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, also called Jandor, his running mate, Funke Akindele, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), former member of the BoT, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina, Jimi Agbaje, captain Tunji Shelle, chairman of the party in Lagos State, Dr. Philip Aivoji, Engr. Deji Doherty, Dr. Ade Dosunmu, among others.

In his address, Jandor assured the people that Lagos State would break free in 2023.

“We are putting in all effort to ensure that victory is assured. We want our mother here to tell Atiku to expect an upset in 2023 election. APC has never gone into any election before.

“This is the first time they would get involved in elections. When they took away visibility from us that we would not erect billboards, we took ourselves to the people.

“We embarked on ward to ward tour, and out of the 245 wards in Lagos State we have done 171 wards as of today. We believe in the promise of our presidential candidate, the incoming 16th President of the federal republic of Nigeria,” Jandor said.

Ogunkelu noted that the large crowd that he saw when he entered the hall gave him hope that the PDP is fully on ground in Lagos.

He stated that “the two elections are important and we will never allow anybody to steal our mandate again. After 23 years it is obvious that the APC does not mean well for the people.

You need to get your Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ready, talk to your neighbours and your friends, convince them to vote for PDP. Tell them to vote for Atiku, Jandor and all our candidates in this election.”