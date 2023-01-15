Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat laying a wreath at the Parade and Laying of Wreaths Ceremony to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Sunday, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to support Military and Paramilitary organizations in their strive to maintain security and peace in the country even as it vowed to always remember those who fell while defending the country.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance on Sunday while speaking at the Parade and Laying of Wreaths Ceremony to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, assured that his government would do everything within its reach to ensure that the military achieves its purpose of establishment which is safe-guiding and ensuring peace in the country.

According to him, “Serving members of the military should rest assured that the Government of Lagos State will support and do everything it takes for them to achieve their aims and aspirations.”

While commending and appreciating the fallen heroes for laying their lives to protect the country and ensure peace, Sanwo-Olu stated, “for without them people cannot be safe and for that, we must appreciate and always remember them for their sacrifices to the country”.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and that God should grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, stated that the government will continue to render necessary assistance and support to the families of the fallen heroes; in terms of empowerment and wellbeing.

Elegushi also reiterated that the government will ensure that it meets the needs of the families of the fallen heroes.