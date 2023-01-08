By Gabriel Olawale

No fewer than two thousand stalwarts and members of Labour Party (LP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the rulling party All Progressive Congress (APC) today in Abeokuta South Local Government and drum support for Honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele (IWA).

The house of Assembly candidate, IWA while receiving them said their coming into the party at this period was a great success, promising that they would be carried along in all his political activities.

He dare everyone to show thier permanent voters card (PVC) and after they did, he assured them of quality, transparency and good representation if they can work together with one mind and vote for him in the fourth coming election.

“Glory be to Almighty God for the successes being recorded by the APC every passing day. This is as a result of the good manifesto of the party, that is why more people are trooping to join it. Together, we can do it and have me in Ogun House Of Assembly come 2023,” he said.