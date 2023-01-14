By Biodun Busari

Gunmen have attacked a Mexican prison in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, leaving at least 14 people dead and allowing 24 inmates to escape on Sunday.

Reports from state officials say the operatives of the Mexican Army arrived at Cereso number 3 state prison after the attack.

According to Al Jazeera, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Sunday that the gunmen arrived at the prison in several armoured vehicles at 7am local time (14:00 GMT).

Read also: BLACK Christmas: 1 killed, 45 abducted as gunmen invade Kaduna community

They, then, opened fire on guards in a ferocious attacks that led to the death of 10 prison guards and four inmates.

The report also stated that at least 13 people were injured as some rioting inmates set ablaze various objects and clashed with prison guards.

The state prosecutor’s office said Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later on Sunday.

At least four people were detained, the office said, without revealing if they were inmates or armed assailants.

The state prosecutor’s office said its personnel have instituted an investigation.