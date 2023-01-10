By Vincent Ujumadu

TEN female students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University have allegedly been raped by hoodlums suspected to be members of a cult group in Awka.

The cultists who were heavily armed, raided the students’ hostels located in Ifite area of the Anambra State capital during which no fewer than 20 other students were also inflicted with injuries.

Ifite, a village in Awka, where most hostels were located, had become notorious for cult groups such that hardly a day passes without an incident of murder reported in the area.

A source said the hoodlums stormed the area at about 8:00pm and carried out the dastardly act from one hostel to the other.

According to one of the victims, the attackers were armed with guns, axes and machetes, adding that even after raping the students, they still made away with their money, phones, laptops and other items.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, explaining that a crack squad had been sent to the area to handle the situation.

Only on Friday, the state police command held a meeting with authorities of the university on how to address the worrisome issue of cultism in the area.