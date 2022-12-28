… Canvass Women for Tinubu/ Shettima

By Femi Bolaji

The women wing of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress, APC, have hosted widows and orphans in Taraba state to a Christmas treat.

It also used the forum to sell the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Speaking at the gathering, Oluremi Tinubu who was represented by the Director General of the APC Women Wing of the presidential campaign team, Dr Asabe Bashir, noted that the APC remains the best choice for Nigerians looking at the track record of their presidential candidate and his running mate during their stint as governors of Lagos and Borno.

She also posited that the ideology of the APC is people friendly as exemplified by the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that most of the interventions of the FG in states have targeted women as major beneficiaries.

She assured that if Tinubu is elected in 2023, the various reforms of the FG which has been in favour of the women would be sustained.

She also pointed that the gift items being given to the women and orphans was in the spirit of the Yuletide which is characterized by giving gifts to the vulnerable.

The Deputy national women leader of the APC, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, who also spoke, urged the women to get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and ensure candidates of the APC for various positions from the presidency to the state house of assembly were voted in.

State chairman of APC, Ibrahim El-Sudi, in his address commended Mrs Tinubu and her team for coming to the aid of the vulnerable people in Taraba.

He assured the team that the APC in Taraba would ensure victory for all APC candidates in the 2023 general election.