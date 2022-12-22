.

Some tailors in Bauchi are recording high sales due to improved patronage of the trade occasioned by the festive season.

A cross-section of the tailors who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday at Wunti market in Bauchi, said they were making brisk business in the past two weeks.

A tailor, Ibrahim Dogo said he recorded a significant number of customers this yuletide, adding that he has been working at night hours to enable him to keep updated with customers

He expressed joy over the appreciable patronage in spite of the economic hardship being experienced by the residents.

Another tailor, Abba Waziri, who specialises in designing traditional attires and children’s dresses, said he now enjoyed appreciable patronage as against the previous season.

He noted that this year’s celebration comes with a unique demand for fashion designing, as most families showed a high preference for traditional dresses.

“Some ladies have taste for textile materials for elegance appearance and this explained the high patronage,” he said.

Similarly; a jewellery seller, Babayo Ibrahim said he recorded an increase in the sale of jewellery in the past 10 days and made good savings from it.

“There is a significant increase in the demand of jewellery this season, customers buy it for gift or personal use,” he said.

NAN also reports that sale outlets sprung up at different locations in the metropolis displaying children’s clothing, shoes, Santa Claus accessories and precious gift items.