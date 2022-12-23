… as DG flags off ‘Operation Eagle Eye’

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has deployed ambulances and emergency response vehicles at flashpoints of the Federation to ensure prompt response in case of any eventuality.

NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, disclosed this when he flagged off ‘Operation Eagle Eye,’ an annual event he said was to ensure safe travels of motorists during the Yuletide season.

This was as he called on all NEMA Zonal Territorial and Operational offices to supplement the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, which he said was the lead Agency in the operation.

Ahmed, who was represented by Deputy Director Operations, Bashir Idris Garga, urged NEMA and stakeholders to prioritize proper casualty handling and ensure professionalism while maintaining responder safety and avoiding unnecessary rivalry with other stakeholders.