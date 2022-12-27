By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, told IPoB members and Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives to ensure peace in Igbo land.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that Mazi Kanu also issued a warning to those who were bought over to cause trouble in Igbo land to desist from such activity or have themselves to blame.

IPoB’s statement read: “It is imperative to deliver the message from our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to all Biafrans both home and abroad, including the big and small politicians and business persons in Biafraland to stop all forms of violence and tension against our people as our enemies are relentlessly exploiting our people and recruiting criminals to destroy in particular Igboland and blame it on IPoB.

“This message is coming from our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, who has been illegally detained in DSS custody by Nigerian government since over one year ago. He conveyed the message through his lawyers during their visit to him at Abuja DSS custody yesterday.

“Our leader issued a stern warning to those who are contracted and bought by the criminal believing that he is an IPoB member and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple to ferment trouble in the Eastern region to desist from being agents of destabilization because they cannot succeed.

“He said anybody causing problems in the region must be dealt with no matter how high the person’s level may be, anytime, any day. Onyisi Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said that nobody should disturb or threaten our people this festive season.

“Our enemies plan to destabilize Igboland using IPoB and ESN’s names as enemies of the Biafra struggle, but they have failed woefully and can’t resurrect again because we have defeated them completely.”

He urged IPoB leadership to ensure that our land is peaceful and ESN operatives should focus on making our land peaceful and crime-free this festive season. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ordered that anybody seen or caught kidnapping, snatching people’s cars, or terrorizing our people in any way should be dealt with.

“Nigerian government cabals and Fulani hegemony realized that our people are good, helping each other and their communities. They decided to create confusion and insecurity to destroy Alaigbo through the dissidents but they will not succeed, and Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB have been vindicated.

“There is nothing the Nigerian terrorist government and cabals can do because darkness can’t cover the light. Our enemies and their sponsors are seriously doing their work to destabilize the southeast and to present our region as unsafe while lobbing the media to push these negative narratives.

“The state-sponsored insecurity and media blackmail against the eastern region will not fly because our people know who they are and what their plans are.”