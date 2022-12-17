The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised traders across the country to desist from selling goods on highways in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives, especially during the Yuletide.

The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Biu said that the advice was important so as to prevent vehicles running into those selling goods on the roads.

He expressed concern over the number of casualties recorded from crashes that involved roadside traders.

He said that such sellers, apart from obstructing the flow of traffic, exposed their lives to danger on the roads leading to loss of lives and properties.

He added that such crashes could be avoided if the traders are cautious, adding that those who continued trading along the road, were creating serious security risk to themselves.

According to him, there is the need for sellers to have consideration for other road users to prevent traffic congestion on the roads.

“These sellers by the road side even get knocked down and they disturbed the traffic flow.

“I want to appeal to them that their lives are at risk apart from disturbing the flow of traffic, “he said.

The FRSC Acting Corps Marshal also warned drivers, who drive on one way, to desist from such acts, especially during Yuletide to avoid unnecessary gridlock.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC began its special end of the year Operation Zero tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) on Thursday, Dec. 15, to end on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.

NAN also reports that the FRSC Acting Corps Marshal, Biu, on Friday, Dec. 16, embarked on a special monitoring exercise along the Abuja-Kaduna road to ensure free flow of traffic during the festive season. (NAN)