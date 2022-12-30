By James Ogunnaike

Four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’, have been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State for allegedly abducting their colleague over sharing of proceeds of their fraud business.

It was gathered that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraudster syndicate that recently swindled somebody of N26,437,950, and that the victim only gave his other colleagues N2.2 million, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by their client.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, indicated that the suspects were arrested on Monday, 26th of December 2022 at Orile Imo, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as Agbe Simeon(m), Messiah Nicky(f), Oladapo Dolapo(m) and Yetunde Shonola(f).

He said they were arrested at Orile Imo village following information received by the Police at Owode Egba divisional headquarters, that one Haruna Usman, who had been abducted since Thursday, 22nd of December 2022, was being held hostage somewhere in Orile Imo.

“Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilized his men and stormed the area, where four among the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped”.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraudster syndicate and that they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known of the sum of twenty- six million, four hundred and thirty-seven thousand, nine hundred and fifty naira (N26,437,950), but the victim only gave the sum of N2.2m to his other colleagues, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by their client.

“This, he said, infuriated his colleagues who then lured him to a herbalist home at Orile Imo and held him, hostage, there since Thursday, 22nd of December 2022, with a threat to kill him there if he refused to give them their complete share”.

Oyeyemi said further, “But while they were there information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four amongst the abductors, while others escaped.”