Nigerians are celebrating the return of afrobeats superstar, Davido, and his lover, Chioma on social media.

On Sunday, the talented singer and his lover posted for the very first time on social media – weeks after an unfortunate mishap befell them.

The photos were taken ahead Davido’s performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday.

On social media, thousands of Nigerians, including celebrities are celebrating Davido’s return.

As at when this report was filed, the aforesaid post on Davido’s Instagram handle has generated over 500,000 views and with comments nearing 140,000.

See reactions: This Davido and Chioma's photos deserves 5k likes😍 
My idolo ❤️ just posted a picture of himself and chioma on IG👑🔥#DavidoInQatar 
Seeing Davido and Chioma back on the internet is the thing I've seen today 🥹#DavidoInQatar