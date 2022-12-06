By Efosa Taiwo

Following the conclusion of the match between South Korea and Brazil, Stadium 974, built with 974 containers, is now set to be demolished.

The Round of 16 clash between South Korea and Brazil ended 4-1 in favour of the South Americans, and will be the last match to be played in the stadium.

With a capacity of 40,000, the stadium was built specifically for the World Cup and hosted seven matches over the course of the tournament.

Aside from its name originating from the number of containers used to construct it, it also symbolizes Qatar’s international dialing code.

974’s stunning design with multi-coloured shipping containers which house restrooms and formed the internal structure, gives the stadium an industrial outlook.

The venue is also the only stadium in Qatar constructed for the World Cup which isn’t air-conditioned, hence hosted only evening matches.