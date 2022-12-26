By Biodun Busari

The massive winter storm has killed 37 people across the United States during the Christmas weekend as parts of western New York have been buried by up to 43 inches of snow, according to CNN.

Vanguard reported that 19 people were dead at the weekend as many flights were cancelled and power outages occurred as an icy blast of a massive storm affected 250 million US citizens and Canadians.

A weather forecast said a bomb cyclone has brought blizzard conditions to the Greek Lakes on the US-Canada border when atmospheric pressure falls.

Reacting to the devastating effect of the storm, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm is the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long storied history.”

The report said the heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions have obstructed roads with zero visibility, froze power substations and left at least 17 people dead in New York as of Sunday night.

According to Erie County executive, Mark Poloncarz, “The rescue team was rescuing rescuers…it was so horrible.”

Poloncarz also added, during a news conference on Sunday, that some people were found dead in cars and on the street in snowbanks.