Prince Uche Secondus (left) and Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has said immediate past National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus remains expelled from the party and can therefore not speak or interfere in the party’s affairs.

Wike stated this on Staurday at the inauguration of Aluu-Omagwa in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers state.

Read also: Wike vows to announce preferred candidates January

The governor was responding to Secondus position that no individual has powers to impose a presidential candidate on Rivers electorate, apparently chiding of Wike for vowing to tell Rivers people which presidential candidate to vote in next year’s elections.

Wike said, “A former member of our party, Uche Secondus, said no one man can impose a presidential candidate on Rivers people. He is not a member of our party. His ward (in Andoni, Rivers) expelled him from the party. The court confirmed it.

“He (Secondus) went to Court of Appeal, he lost. He went to Supreme Court, the matter is coming up on October 23, 2023. I told him, you will not be national chairman to conduct the convention. Did he conduct it? Was he at the national convention?

“Up until now, you are not a member of our party. And in any case, I never said I was going to impose my candidate on Rivers people. I said I was going to tell Rivers people who I am going to support, who I am going to campaign for. But don’t blame them, when you didn’t finish secondary school, you will not understand the grammar.

“So, Mr. Secondus, I have no problem with you being technical adviser to Atiku. But don’t speak on behalf of the PDP, Rivers State because you are not a member of our party.”

Bragging about unsettling and lording it over so called Abuja politicians of Rivers origin when he took over Rivers PDP structures in 2013, Wike said, “What most of you didn’t know is that all these people who run away to Abuja have never worked with us. I led the team that kicked them out of office in 2007. Yes, I have no apology to that.

“In 2014, in spite the fact I was the one who fought for the structure of the party, most of them sabotaged me at the back to run for governor against me. When they saw there was not hope, there was nothing else for them to do, they had no choice but to come and join us.”

Governor Wike alleged that some reasons Rivers people can not trust Secondus is because of an ugly role he played in 2019 and alleged propensity to abandon projects awarded to him.

He said, “Ask him (Secondus) what happened when the military took over, when the NRC was in power, Ada George was the governor of the State. Ask him, what happened at Ohamini Road. Why was he told to frog jump. Who flogged him? Colonel Akubundu (Rtd) who of course was the organising secretary, flogged him, why? He couldn’t do the project of the Ohamini Road.

“Ask him, from 1999, when Odili became governor, every project Dr. Odili gave to Andoni through him, ask him, which one was commissioned. Every company that the state government would pay money to instead of you to allow the company to do the job, you’ll collect the money. That is why it’s difficult and why we have not been able to commission the Andoni aspect of the road.”