.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it is determined to tame corruption in civil service.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh stated this at the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Sensitization Workshop for Staff today in Abuja with the theme: ‘’Achieving Integrity and Zero Tolerance to Corruption in FMSTI’’, iin collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

She said that the Federal Government will not allow corruption to destroy the country.

The Federal Government established the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) and Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that corruption is eradicated in the country.

She lamented that corruption is a great source of poverty and other vices presently prevailing in the country.

Mrs. Monilola further said that the Management of FMSTI is ready to partner with ACTU in carrying out its assignment and assured the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) of the Ministry’s commitment in the fight against corruption by instilling accountability and transparency in civil and public services.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that lack of transparency and accountability in our daily operations promotes corruption which has continued to retard socio- economic growth and good governance in the country.

She also said that Law Enforcement Agencies need to be supported and encouraged in order to eliminate corruption in the country.

According to her, ‘’We need to promote and sponsor more programs and activities that empower our institutions to achieve their mandates’’.

Earlier, the Chairman of ACTU of the Ministry, Mrs Stella Igwilo, said that the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all staff of the ministry and therefore appealed for a sincere commitment.

Speaking, the Director Public Enlightenment and Education Department, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) Abuja, Mohammed Ashiru Bobafa, during his paper presentation titled ‘’Overview of the ICPC National Ethics and Integrity Policy’’, stated that the fight against corruption can be won, if we adhere strictly to the public service seven core values of ethics and integrity which include human dignity, voice and participation, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism.