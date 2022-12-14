By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders in Ibarapa zone of Oyo State have declared why they are supporting the candidacy of Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Oyo South

Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders from all the seven towns that make up the zone, said at the zonal consultative/town hall meeting, held in Eruwa on Tuesday, that they decided to throw their weights behind Tegbe because he is a tested and trusted person.

A prominent Ibarapa leader, Chief Adewale Atanda, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, said: “After thorough assessments of all the candidates contesting for senate in Oyo South senatorial district, our people from all the seven towns in Ibarapaland decided to support Mogaji Olasunkanmi Joseph Tegbe because is a tested and trusted person.”

Atanda, who described Tegbe as a friend of the Ibarapas, said that the people of the zone have decided to pay him back for his good deeds with their overwhelming support during the forthcoming elections.

The stakeholders, drawn from all the seven Ibarapa towns included Chief Solomon Ogunjimi, Chief Ademola Eyinade, Dr Olusola Ayandele and Sola Fakorede, among others.

They all took turns to eulogise the PDP senatorial candidate over his contributions to the development of Ibarapaland, assuring that his victory is certain in the zone.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Dayo Ogungbenro, said that Tegbe’s antecedents, his good record and ‘Omoluabi’ character have given him an edge over other candidates.

According to Ogungbenro, with Tegbe in the senate, the interests and welfare of Ibarapa people and the entire citizens of Oyo South senatorial district are secured.

In his remarks, Gov. Seyi Makinde implored all aggrieved members of PDP to come together and work for the party’s victory at the polls, come 2023.

The dignitaries, who grace the occasion, included the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin and PDP Deputy National Chairman, South, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja.

Others were, Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council, Sen. Ayoola Agboola, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Sen. Gbenga Babalola, Sen. Kamorudeen Adedibu and Member representing Ibarapa East Constituency, Hon. Bayo Adepoju and House of Representatives candidate for Ibarapa

Central/Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo.

In attendance also were, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede, Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy, Hon. Adeyinka Adeniyi Bibiire, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Segun Ebenezer and other government functionaries.