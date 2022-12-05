By Egufe Yafugborhi and Ozioruva Aliu

PORT-HARCOURT – THE leadership of the Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) said it has embarked on humanitarian services to alleviate the suffering of the people to compliment the efforts of the government because it believed that governments cannot meet all the needs and demands of the people without support from other stakeholders.

The National President of the group, Olorogun Ese Kakor (JP) stated this when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Rivers and Bayelsa states where he said the group as carried out similar gesture Edo, Imo, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and other states in Nigeria that were greatly affected by the flood that happened in Nigeria between October-November, 2022.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Ahaoda camp in Rivers State, he noted that the main goal of the organization is to partner with the government to provide support to communities in need and called on other organisations to participate in such acts.

He said “The Neo Black Movement of Africa, NBM is a pan-African organization whose primary aims and objectives is to promote and protect the African culture and to perform humanitarian services. The Primary objective of nation building is to alleviate the sufferings of the people. Nation building cannot be left to the government alone. We want other organisations to join us to help alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians”

The Bayelsa Zonal President, Mr Emmanuel Ojokai and Port Harcourt Zonal President, Mr Chief Brain Gokpa of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, NBM expressed how happy they were for the organisation to extend its arms of love towards the communities.They assured the organization that the palliatives given will be used to add value and not commotion to the people.

While accepting the palliatives donated by the movement to the community, Comrade Stephen Eze, the PRO for Ahaoda, Rivers stated that the organization over the years have been supporting them.

He further made a call to other organisations to emulate the Neo Black Movement of Africa, NBM.

The people in Ahaoda and Igbogene communities, Rivers and Bayelsa states respectively affected by the flood expressed their happiness to the kind gestures made by the Neo Black Movement of Africa, NBM. Thereby, calling on the government and other organisations to do more for them especially in providing houses for them to live in.