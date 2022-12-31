The PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a Jandor), says he will retain the 37 inchoate Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs ) in the state, if elected governor in 2023.

Adediran told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that he might even increase the number to further bring government nearer to Lagos residents.

He said that canceling the LCDAs would not be a good decision.

According to him, regularisation of the 37 LCDAs are overdue.

“The party (APC) has the presidency, the majority in the National Assembly and the majority in the state assembly,” he told NAN.

He said that eight years after their creation was enough for the regularisation of the LCDAs created by the administration of Chief Bola Tinubu.

The governorship candidate said that he would do his best to ensure regularisation of the local councils, if elected governor.

“We need them (LCDAs) to bring government closer to the people.

“We don’t have any problem with them (LCDAs). If possible, we will create more,” he said.

Adediran said that he would ensure that the LCDAs would used to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He said that his administration would not only empower the council to perform their roles but would also monitor them for the people to get dividends of democracy the LCDAs were expected to provide at the grassroots. (NAN)