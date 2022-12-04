File image

By Kingsley Omonobi

A Boko Haram Commander who has surrendered, Mallam Adamu Rugurugu, says he decided to come out of the bush with many of his fighters following the entreaties and personal intervention of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Recall that the military’s sustained air and ground offensive and the bombing of logistics and arms locations of Boko Haram /Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) had forced many of the terrorists to abandon their cause and surrender to troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Speaking at the camp where over 14, 000 surrendered terrorists and their families were kept and catered for in Maiduguri, Rugurugu said he got his name from his ferrocious activities in the battlefield against government forces.

He, however, noted that he later realized that what he was doing was not right and government was sincere in receiving them, hence his decision to assist in convincing many fighters to come out of the bush and surrender.

His words, “Yes I am one of the commanders. I got the name Rugurugu which means no mercy from the battlefield. In the battlefield I was very dangerous because I usually destroyed everything in my way. I was fearless. These scars and marks you are seeing all over me is due to the fact that I was fearless. The governor heard about me and knew that if I am persuaded to come out, many fighters will follow me and that is how we came out and surrendered.

“At this camp, I will say government and Gen Abdel Ishaq are doing a lot for us surrendered fighters. They convinced and assured me that if I abandoned this cause which is of no benefit, we will be catered for. Our women and children are well looked after. When anyone falls sick, we have medical people here to treat them”.

Sunday Vanguard, however, gathered that Rugurugu was separated from the hardened terrorist list because he had been hugely instrumental and successful in communicating with, and convincing many of the fighters to surrender their arms, assuring them that the federal and state governments were sincere in receiving them.