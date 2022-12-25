By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeats music star and hitmaker, Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba a.k.a Humblesmith has revealed the state of mind he recorded his latest single”Born Champion” but he has revealed that he recorded the song during his downtime and never knew it would be a hit song.

According to him, “It was one moment that I just needed to stay positive, so I went to Obi’s house, thanks to my brother Leon. I had the best moment and I was inspired right there to compose the beautiful song.”

He followed up the song with another single, Ogaba in which he featured street music star, Portable as the song peaked on music platforms just as “Born Champion.”

Asked why he featured the Zazu crooner and the connection between them, Humblesmith described Portable as a singer with a strong vocal power, adding that he was impressed by his bravery.

” Ogaba didn’t take more than 30 minutes to record by MagnificentPraise. Portable was actually very good and I felt the connection and vibe in the studio. It is a different kind of Afrosound and I am happy we made something as nice as that”, he added.

Determined to face his challenges and win rather than be cowed, Humblesmith said he took a step of faith as he stepped into the studio to make what would later turn out to be hit songs that is currently sweeping through music charts and giving music fans across the country and beyond a good time.