By Ozioeuva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa has the pain of seeing members of his constituency travel to neibghouring state to attend schools and the need for their economic well being motivated to have been able to not less than 77 classrooms and the empowerment of 617 people for their economic wellbeing in the past three years.

In a chat with journalists in Benin City on Sunday, Idahosa said that several others projects ranging from rural electrification, roads, health centers, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centers, Cassava Processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of lifting the standard of living in the area.

Idahosa who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, noted that his intervention in the education sector was the most touching to him out of all the projects he had done saying that before his intervention, there were instances where students received lectures in batches because of lack of classrooms.

He said “Our intervention in schools was indeed most touching to me as some of them had to attend schools in neighbouring Ondo state while there were some situations where primary school was combining to take classes with their Secondary school because of lack of classrooms.

“This is not politics and it happened in Evbuonogbon and Ekosodun respectively. Our intervention changed the situation,” he stated.

He said driven by the need to see to the economic wellbeing of the people he initiated and executed some empowerment programmes that saw 617 persons from across the 23 wards of the federal constituency as beneficiaries noting that the empowerment programmes included various aspects of Agriculture and fashion. The lawmaker said that the beneficiaries were not just trained, but were provided with starter parks as well.

Idahosa who is seeking reelection for a second term said that his intervention has saved the education pursuit of 50 undergraduates in the federal constituency with the payment of their tuition fees.

He said he would be embarking on a campaign based on showcasing his record of stewardship within the past three years. “I understand they have started regrouping to embark on a campaign of calumny, we won’t get dirty with them, we will use our projects across the 23 wards to speak with our people.

“Ovia people are a lot wiser now and know who means well for them. We shall be asking them to compare the time past and era between 2019 and now,” he said.

The lawmaker promised to see to the end of the ongoing 37.4km Udo-Nikorogha and Ekehuan-Gelegele electrification projects.