Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Numerologically, number 55 in the life of a person or an institution, represents independence and exploration, which makes it the perfect birthday for an epic road trip.

According to John C Maxwell’s quote: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way,” Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, has shown a lesson of a visionary leadership in the last three and half years of his administration in the state.

No one is left in doubt, as his administrative acumen, had already been captured and widely reported in all the media platforms; print, electronic and social media in the state.

But as it is typical of the dynamic nature of the great, extraordinary man himself, the last three and half years have unearthed a whole new vista of phenomenal and exemplary manifestations of courageous, focused, determined and pragmatic and humane leadership trajectory.

This has not only injected hope and purpose in our collective existence as a people, but has most importantly, defined Governor Makinde as “A leader who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

In Bill Taylor’s view, from his seminal article: “Do You Pass the Leadership Test?” said this about leadership by example: “The true mark of a leader is the willingness to stick with a bold course of action, an unconventional business strategy, a unique product-development roadmap, a controversial marketing campaign, even as the rest of the world wonders why you’re not marching in step with the status quo.”

“In other words, real leaders are happy to zig while others zag. They understand that in an era of hyper-competition and non-stop disruption, the only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for something special.”

Any resident in Oyo State, will not be forgiven if he or she does not recognise good leadership of Governor Makinde.

The governor is always seen as a fearless, courageous, pragmatic, articulate and very outspoken advocacy in the legitimate quest for constitutional clarity over contentious issues, which exemplified him as a role model.

There is no doubt whatsoever that in almost four years as governor of Oyo State, residents have come to embrace and admire the governor’s tactical audacity, strategic acumen and the sure-footed administrative astuteness which sets him apart as a visionary leader.

Loved by his people for his “street credibility,” Makinde’s identity and crusade for good governance metamorphosed into an unstoppable movement that forges him ahead.

For the governor at 55, the celebration will, essentially, be a toast to the good governance he has enthroned in the state, the resilience and utmost fidelity to his social contract with the people of Oyo State.

Upon his inauguration as elected governor of the pace setter state in 2019, he declared that his government will lift people of the state from poverty to prosperity, usher in development, security, peace and prosperity in all sectors.

Almost four years down the line, Governor Makinde is not only walking the talk, residents of the state see him as a sun shining on a cloudless morning!

There has never been the question of abdication of that obligation. The scrupulous observance of the imperatives inherent in the social contract naturally endeared him to the masses. It was this, coupled with an unforced bonhomie which earned him the sobriquet, “God Sent Man” (GSM).

Governor Makinde’s rise to political fame has been anything but rosy. The road to his re-election has already gathered momentum.

Makinde’s exemplifies the paradigm of good rewards for good deeds; of sowing and reaping. It is a law embedded in the theological canons and philosophical corpuses of major religions.

The governor has reaped a deserved reputation as a man of unflinching humanistic convictions and consensus builder, yet does not compromise his stubborn commitment to democratic principles.

He has reaped opportunities that some only dream of. For nothing epitomizes the enduring quality of the law of sowing and reaping than a political triumph, thought impossible by cynics.

As 2022 is about to end, the governor has told the opposition eyeing the governorship position with him to re-engage themselves in another meaningful venture, as he declared that he remains a candidate to beat in the in the 2023 election, vowing that he would complete his eight-year constitutional tenure as governor of the state against all odds.

He made the declaration, during a mega praise and end of the year thanksgiving themed: “Halleluyah,” held at the Government House Arcade, Agodi Ibadan.

The mega praise attracted dignitaries from different walks of life, which included state government functionaries and other guests.

Makinde, while speaking, said he felt unbothered about the plans of the opposition to form a coalition to onstage him from the Agodi Government House in 2023, urging them to have a rethink on something else.

The noted that 2023, is not about new Oyo State, but to consolidate on the already laid foundation of present administration in the state which is about to take-off, tagged, “Omituntun 2.0.

Governor Makinde further said as an engineer by profession, his work is to build, unlike architect that draws, telling the oppositions to stop dreaming.

He, therefore, said, soon, the roadmap for sustainability development of the state from 2023 to 2027 and beyond will be communicated to the people.

Makinde, while quoting Psalm 65 verse 5 to allay fears in the mind of the people of the state, assured them that good governance will continue in the pace setter state beyond 2023.

He said: ” Those praying for the oppositions should engage in another prayer points for them, because they have already missed their ways.”

“We have already laid the foundation to turn things around in Oyo State. 2020 is about consolidating on the foundation we have laid.”

“In a couple of days, we will release our road map for sustainable development in Oyo State from 2023 to 2027 and beyond.”

“I don’t want you to be afraid, because it is God’s finished project and we have handed everything to God. And according to His words in Psalm 69 V 6, “Lord, the LORD Almighty, may those who hope in you not be disgraced because of me; God of Israel, may those who seek you not be put to shame because of me,” Makinde assured.