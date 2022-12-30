By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Frank Onyeka will not be in shape ahead of Brentford’s Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Friday.

The Nigerian midfielder has been out for the London side before their 2-2 home draw to Tottenham Hotspur on boxing day due to a hamstring injury.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank told reporters in a press conference: “Frank Onyeka won’t play because he has got a hamstring injury.”

The 24-year-old has been a credible starter for Thomas Frank’s side since he joined from FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2021.

He has 12 appearances in the Premier League this season with a single assist converted by the Bees’ top goal scorer Ivan Toney in a 2-nil win against Brighton.

Brentford is currently 10th on the table obtaining 6 points in their last five games.