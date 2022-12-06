Pele

The family of Brazilian football legend Pele said they’re ‘tired’ of receiving condolence messages.

The world, since Tuesday, has been alarmed over the information of Pelé’s delicate health after he was admitted to the hospital.

The three-time World Cup winner is currently in hospital, but his daughter, Flavia, dismissed reports Pele was receiving palliative care.

Another daughter of Pele, Kely, said the 82-year-old had COVID three weeks ago, which has led to some respiratory problems.

She, however, added that he’s ‘not saying goodbye’ and he will ‘be back home when he’s recovered.

Pele’s grandson, Arthur, said his grandfather still enjoys watching football and will witness Brazil win their sixth World Cup this year.

Recall that Pele sent soothing words on Saturday from Brazil to all his fans in person through his social media accounts.

‘O Rei’ also wanted to thank the medical staff for taking care of him. Also, he didn’t forget about the World Cup and his national team.

Pelé sent the following message with a picture of the medical report from Albert Einstein Hospital in Brazil.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.” said Pelé via social media.