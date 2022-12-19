Mbappe

France forward Kylian Mbappe said his team will bounce back following his side’s loss to Argentina in Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Argentina edged pass France 4-2 on penalties after 3-3 draw in an electrifying 120 minutes of intense play that saw Mbappe score a hat-trick.

Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi scored a brace for Argentina, with Angel Di Maria scoring the other goal for the new world champions.

Read also: Beshth: The Arabian robe Messi wore at World Cup final

In a tweet on Monday, Mbappe who was awarded the Golden Boot after outscoring everyone in the tournament with a total of 8 goals, wrote “we will return.”

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Di Maria doubled the score for Argentina in the 36th minute following a spectacular counter attack.

France rallied back from a two-goal deficit with Mbappe pulling one back from the spot 10 minutes before full time and equalizing with a spectacular goal 60 seconds later.

The 90 minutes regulation time ended with both teams tied at 2-2, taking the game to extra time.

The game seemed to have been decided by Messi in the 109th minute, but France found their way back again after the referee awarded a penalty to them when Argentina defender handled the ball in the box with Mbappe completing his hat-trick from the spot.

There was nothing to separate the teams after 120 minutes of football, leaving the game to be decided by penalty shootout and it was Argentina who came out victorious after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their spot kicks for France.

Missing some key players like Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Karim Benzema and Presnel Kimpembe through injury, France were bidding to defend the title they won four years ago in Russia but Argentina thwarted that mission with their first title in 36 years.