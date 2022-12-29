.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has disclosed that he will engage youths to fight bandits if he becomes the state governor in 2023.

Dikko made the remark while addressing the large crowd that turned out to receive his entourage during his campaign tour to Batsari, one of the frontline LGA prone to banditry in the state.

According to the governorship hopeful, “youths will be trained, equipped and deployed to assist security agents in fighting bandits in the state. That way, they will be gainfully employed as well as be involved in fighting criminal elements and protecting their areas from assailants.

Dikko also promised to bring to an end the drying of cassava by the roadside common in the area by providing them with machines with which they could do that easily.

The former SMEDAN Boss also noted that his policy document has encapsulated ways of boosting agriculture through mechanized farming which would be profitable to farmers in the state.

Speaking earlier, the District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Mu’azu Ruma disclosed that the APC Gubernatorial Candidate was the first to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area with two truckloads of foodstuff way back in 2019.

Tukur assured the APC governorship candidate that even if he had not visited the area, the people of Batsari will still campaign and vote for him.