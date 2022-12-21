By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr Usman Alkali Baba warned in Awka Wednesday that the police would not spare common criminals hiding under agitations to attack innocent people.

The IGP, who spoke while commissioning a new police formation in the Anambra State capital, observed that agitators for a separate state were perpetuating criminal acts in Anambra and other states by attacking police facilities and operatives.

Describing the action of the agitators as a smokescreen for criminality, the IGP warned that police would no longer allow such criminals to keep operating in any state in the South East, telling them that there were better ways to agitate, than engaging in criminal acts.

He said: “Secessionist idea will not continue like this. There are better ways to agitate and government will not be intimidated by these people. This is criminality, and the agitation for Biafra is just a smokescreen for criminality.

” In this regard, vigilante operatives are key in our crime fighting. The vigilante operatives have done well because without them we will not succeed. We urge communities to support their vigilante since security is everybody’s business. Security is not keeping quiet when you see what is going wrong.

“We are behind Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to ensure that there is law and order in Anambra and we are happy that the governor is security friendly and has always assisted us.”

Alkali Baba said with the challenges of 2023 general elections, the police is fully prepared to provide a level playing ground for political parties and their candidates and create a conducive environment for Nigerians to exercise their franchise.

He explained that the new divisional police station, which is among the 120 built across the country, is an initiative to give operatives of the police a conducive working environment to enable them give their very best.

“This is one of the projects we have put in place for our officers to have a great place to work and retire into. We need more edifices like this to be able to provide our men with the good environment to work.

“It will provide service for people around here and we will replicate this in other places to ensure that we give our officers the best and in the spirit of federal character. We will continue to do this in places that we can”, he added..

In his speech, the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, described the new division as a milestone in the repositioning of police force for better delivery.

He observed that Anambra has been largely peaceful in the last 10 months despite the actions of criminals masquerading as separatists

He however appealed to the IGP for the mobilisation of armoured tank and other logistics support to the state to help stabilize the successes that had so far been achieved.