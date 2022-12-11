By Efosa Taiwo

England forward Marcus Rashford has promised that the Three Lions ‘will come again’ after crashing out of the World Cup at the hands of France.

The Gareth Southgate side had drawn level through Harry Kane who tucked home from the spot after Aurélien Tchouaméni had put the Les Bleus in front.

Oliveir Giroud, however, returned the lead for France in 78th minute and England had the chance to draw level, once again, from the spot but Kane skied the spot kick over the bar.

Rashford, who was England’s joint top scorer at the World Cup, said that his team came close but were not close enough.

He thanked the fans for their ‘unconditional support’, promising they will be back again.

“The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough.

“I’ll make a promise that we will come again! Thank you for the unconditional support,” Rashford tweeted.