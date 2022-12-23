… Niger Delta deserves fair deal

…Meets PANDEF, students in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that whatever is wrong with the country he and Ahmed Datti possess the mental and physical capacity to fix it.

Obi stated this at the Ox-bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State during the Labour Party LP, Presidential campaign rally on Friday.

Obi, who had earlier had a town hall meeting with students, an interactive meeting with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and met with monarchs at the state council of traditional rulers lamented that Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta have not gotten fair share from the Federal Government despite contributing about 80 per cent to the nation coffers through crude oil.

His words: “Let me assure you, whatever is wrong with this family (country) we will fix it. Anything that I am involved must be based on justice, fairness, goodness for Nigeria.

“Let me assure the people of Bayelsa State, Nigeria has not treated you well, when you were under flood, Nigeria did not care, I was the first person that stop our rally to visit Bayelsa because Bayelsa was under water. We will ensure that Bayelsa gets its fair share from what they have given to Nigeria.

“All the other parties have made promise to Bayelsa State in the past but did not fulfill it. We are not going to do that, Bayelsa State deserves more than what it is getting today from Nigeria, and I am going to give it to them. Bayelsa must have roads and the best because this is where Nigeria found its first crude oil in commercial quantity.

“Everywhere there is environmental pollution, I will clean up, Bayelsa will be able to fish and eat fish from their rivers again. Most importantly we are going to dredge Rivers Niger and Benue to stop this flooding to Bayelsa.”

He also pledged to take Nigeria from a consuming country to a production country adding that women and youths will have sensitive positions in his administration.

“This job requires people who are competent, it requires physical and mental, go and check I and Datti’s energy and age, a new Nigeria is possible, Nigeria where people will have jobs is possible, a Nigeria that will compete in the world is possible.”

He also bemoaned the incessant strike in the nation university system promising to end the menace if elected as president.

He said: “We will ensure there is no strike again in our universities, four years will be four years, five years will be five years, I and Datti will secure Nigeria, we will make sure there is rule of law in Nigeria, police will not harass anyone on the road, police will not stop students from carrying their laptops again.

“This is time for Nigerian youths to take up their government, we want to build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians, we will support our youths to be very productive.

Earlier at an interactive meeting, the Pan Niger Delta Forum had tabled the demand for federalism before the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Led by the group’s national chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ebok-Essien, Pandef insisted that he must be committed to a true federal structure if elected the president.

The group also stressed the need to consider the East-West road which for over 20years had not been completed as well as reactivation of existing sea ports and also creation of some sea ports in the region so as to boost the economy and employment opportunities for the youths.