The Managing Director of Luckybay Homes Nigeria Limited and Luckybay Estate and Properties Limited Mr.Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomu has said that Nigeria has never had

good leaders since I was born, noting that all we ever had is a group of looters.

According to him, I hail from Umu-Odogwu in Ogboli Ibusa Oshimilli North LGA Delta State. I was born in a family of 12 and am the 5th child born on July 9th, 1976. I am married with 2 children. My wife is from Edo Benin. My father is late before his death he worked as a civil servant, my mother is still alive and some of my siblings live abroad and some in Nigeria.

“I am the MD/CEO Luckybay Homes Nigeria Limited and Luckybay Estate and Properties Limited. First of all, as a CEO you have to work out your own strategies to push your business and pray to God to guild you because what works for others might not work for you and the Government does not send anybody so in Nigeria is all man to himself”.

When asked if he thinks there is a notion that Nigeria has a deficit of good leaders, and that young people are not ready for leadership, he stated:

“I started as a real estate Broker in 2009 and I was able to save enough money to start my first project in 2013 but it was very tough because there was no support, as it took me 5 years to complete my first project which is two 5 bedroom fully detached duplex.

“I sold it between 2017/2018 and that was my major breakthrough. So far, with the help of God Luckybay Homes has grown into what it is today as one of the best real estate development companies in Nigeria specializing in building affordable luxury houses. One of the major lessons for all business owners is; you must be smart and you must have patience”.

“growing up, I’d nursed an ambition to work in either oil and gas or the property business. I am driven by my passion for the real estate business.”