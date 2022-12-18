By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer and songwriter, Ebele Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, is poised to set a new music industry record, as she is ready to release three albums in five months. Waje is probably the first artist to achieve this feat as it is believed to be an African and perhaps global record.

Gathering millions of streams from the first two albums, ‘WAJE 2.0’ which was released on the 22nd of July 2022, a ten-track album with features from Falz, Masterkraft, and Tiwa Savage, and ‘UNBROKEN’ released on the 1st of September, 2022 as a thanksgiving album to mark her birthday and celebrate God’s love and grace for almost twenty years of unwavering performances as a professional in the music industry.

When asked why she attempted this ground-breaking achievement, Waje said: “I have had a truly blessed career, the opportunity to add to the development and growth of the music industry in almost 20 years. I believe it is time to have some legacy projects and jumpstart a more global phase of my career.

“The third album is set to be released on the 30th of December 2022, titled ‘THE MISFIT’ and this will complete the record. I am so proud of the body of work and the amazing collaborations with major artists from Nigeria, Ivory coast and France. I am so excited and cannot wait for you all to listen to this album.”

Waje has shared the stage with artists such as Wyclef Jean in South Africa, opening for Kerry Hilson during a show organized in Calabar, and has also worked with artists who had hit singles, including “One Naira” with M.I and “Do Me” with P-Square.

The singer made her acting debut in the 2014 film Tunnel, alongside Femi Jacobs, Patrick Doyle, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Lepacious Bose.