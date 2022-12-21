By Dayo Johnson

LOCAL government workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Ondo State, yesterday, protested and shut down the state House of Assembly, over an alleged plan by the lawmakers to vote against local government autonomy in the amended constitution.

The Assembly, however, called off its sitting to pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law, following the protest by the council workers.

The protesting workers vowed not to allow the assembly members access to the complex unless they guarantee them the passage of the local government autonomy.

The placard-carrying members of the union, also threatened to paralyze the social, economic and political activities in the state if the lawmakers refuse to pass the local government autonomy bill pending before them into law.

The workers, led by its president, Mr Bola Taiwo alleged that pressure was been mounted on the members of the state Assembly to vote against the local government autonomy in the new constitution.

Bola said: “16 states in the country have so far signed the local government autonomy bill into law and Ondo State should be one of the remaining states that would assent to the bill as passed by the National Assembly.”

Addressing the protesting workers on behalf of the leadership of the Assembly, the Deputy Minority leader, Tomide Akinribido denied the allegation that the Assembly was under pressure to reject the local government autonomy.

He promised to deliver the protest letter to the Speaker of the assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun.