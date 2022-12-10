A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday, revealed why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is a better choice for Nigerians than his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Fani-Kayode, who was featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, labelled the former Vice President a betrayer for working against former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The APC chieftain also dismissed the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

He insisted APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was more qualified than other presidential contenders. Ex-minister Femi Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of "shipping" northerners out of Anambra State. He says Tinubu, unlike Atiku, is not a betrayal. #CTVTweets#PoliticsToday. pic.twitter.com/Kpkw9WS39E — Channels Television (@channelstv) December 9, 2022

He said: “Atiku always talks about how wonderful Obasanjo’s administration was, and he is right. Yet Atiku sought to betray, destroy and undermine that government to the extent that I personally asked him to leave the cabinet because he was working against us.

“So he cannot be relied upon. Somebody who couldn’t not be trusted during Obasanjo’s government cannot be relied upon by the Nigerian people. He has taken out five governors in the party, destroyed the party and denied Southerner’s presidential ticket and chairmanship of the party. As far as we are concerned, this is one of the reasons Tinubu is ahead of him.

“The other one (Peter Obi) issued ID cards for northerners when he was Governor of Anambra State. He bears the symbol of Biafra. His running mate said homosexuals should be publicly executed. The ignorance of Datti Baba-Ahmed is monumental.”