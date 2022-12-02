By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Several program analysts on a Qatar TV have seemingly mocked the German team who have been eliminated from the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In a video, several council program analysts waved while covering their mouths in what was a mock of the German team who made similar gesture in their opening game against Japan in protest of the FIFA ban on the OneLove armband.

The Germans covering their mouths represented how FIFA and Qatar’s authority have neglected their human rights by denying their voices.

Germany crashed out of the group stage for the second World Cup in a row and has lost the interest of the Qatari media.

The Germans managed to gather 4 points in group E but weren’t enough to finish above Spain which had a significant goal difference.

Qatar fans had also decided to do their own protests against the Germans for Mesut Ozil by holding up his picture from different angles of the stadium.

Mesut Ozil was made to retire from the German team due to a political misunderstanding between the Turkish and German governments.

