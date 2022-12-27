A video showing Brazillian legend Pele in frail health condition has gone viral on the internet as he seems to be slowly losing the battle against cancer.

The 82-year-old underwent colon surgery in September 2021 to remove a tumor, and he has since been often visiting hospitals.

He was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29, 2022 and recently spent Christmas Day there with his family gathering therein at his bedside.

The Brazillian legend could be seen frail in the video with family members seated at his bedside. Pelé, the King of soccer, saying goodbye to his family and friends as his health deteriorates.



Pelé, 82, is receiving "elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions" stemming from the colon cancer he has been fighting for more than a year.



Meanwhile, British businessman and sports manager Frank Khalid, on Twitter mentioned that Pele has goodbye to his family and friends as his condition worsens.

He wrote, "Pele says goodbye to family and friends from the hospital bed. Football legend, Pele is slowly losing the battle against cancer, family says 'his condition is worsening even further'," Khalid wrote.

Pele is widely considered Brazil’s greatest ever player and he was able to watch his country’s campaign at the World Cup in Qatar, despite being in hospital.

He burst onto the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes, before also winning the 1962 and 1970 World Cups with the national side