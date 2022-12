I spent 29 years in prison because of masquerade – Owonikoko, Ibadan trader

A trader. Abiodun Abass Owonikoko has narrated how he was locked up in prison for 29 years for a masquerade performance.

He stated that during his stay in prison, he was sentenced to death.



For help:

First Bank: 3156384406

Account name: Owonikoko Abass Abiodun