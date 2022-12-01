Poland’s forward #09 Robert Lewandowski (L) and Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi greet each other at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Mexico’s defender #03 Cesar Montes lies on the ground after being kicked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after their 2-1 victory in the Group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)Poland’s goalkeeper #01 Wojciech Szczesny (C) celebrates with his teammates after he saved a penalty shot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)Tunisia’s forward #10 Wahbi Khazri (C) celebrates with Tunisia’s midfielder #15 Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane after scoring his team’s first goal past France’s goalkeeper #16 Steve Mandanda during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)Saudi Arabia’s forward #09 Firas Al-Buraikan kneels at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)France’s players walk after being defeated 1-0 by Tunisia during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)A pitch invader with a Palestinian flag with an inscription on it does a flip flop during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)Denmark’s midfielder #10 Christian Eriksen (L) reacts after Australia won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Australia and Denmark at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)Denmark’s goalkeeper #01 Kasper Schmeichel eyes the ball after missing to stop the goal scored by Australia’s forward #07 Mathew Leckie during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Australia and Denmark at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)Children practice football at the Aspire Zone in Doha on November 26, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)RELATED NEWS Subscribe for latest Videos