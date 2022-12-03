US referee Ismail Elfath shows a yellow card and then a red card to Cameroon’s forward #10 Vincent Aboubakar after he took off his jersey to celebrate scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Serbia’s goalkeeper #23 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic holds Switzerland’s midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka by the throat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Uruguay’s goalkeeper #01 Fernando Muslera (L), Uruguay’s midfielder #06 Rodrigo Bentancur and Uruguay’s forward #09 Luis Suarez react at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
A billboard with the writing REVENGE is seen on the street of Accra, ahead of the match between Ghana and Uruguay Uruguay outside the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra, Ghana, on December 2, 2022. – When Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in their decisive final World Cup group match, one name will be on the minds of many from the West African country: Luis Suarez. The Uruguay striker broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup when his deliberate handball stopped a certain goal in the dying stages of their quarter-final. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)
Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)
Uruguay’s goalkeeper #23 Sergio Rochet (R) fouls Ghana’s midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus (L) leading to a penalty shot for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
South Korea’s players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup last 16 at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar (R) congratulates Brazil’s forward #18 Gabriel Jesus at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. – Brazil’s is qualified for the round of 16 even after loosing against Cameroon 0 – 1. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
A large flag of Brazil legend Pele is unveiled in the crowd ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini shows a yellow card to Serbia’s forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
(From L) Ghana’s defender #18 Daniel Amartey, Ghana’s defender #04 Mohammed Salisu and Uruguay’s defender #16 Mathias Olivera fight for a header during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

