US referee Ismail Elfath shows a yellow card and then a red card to Cameroon's forward #10 Vincent Aboubakar after he took off his jersey to celebrate scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)Serbia's goalkeeper #23 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic holds Switzerland's midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka by the throat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)Uruguay's goalkeeper #01 Fernando Muslera (L), Uruguay's midfielder #06 Rodrigo Bentancur and Uruguay's forward #09 Luis Suarez react at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)A billboard with the writing REVENGE is seen on the street of Accra, ahead of the match between Ghana and Uruguay Uruguay outside the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra, Ghana, on December 2, 2022. – When Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in their decisive final World Cup group match, one name will be on the minds of many from the West African country: Luis Suarez. The Uruguay striker broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup when his deliberate handball stopped a certain goal in the dying stages of their quarter-final. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / AFP)Uruguay's goalkeeper #23 Sergio Rochet (R) fouls Ghana's midfielder #20 Mohammed Kudus (L) leading to a penalty shot for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)South Korea's players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup last 16 at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)Brazil's forward #10 Neymar (R) congratulates Brazil's forward #18 Gabriel Jesus at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. – Brazil's is qualified for the round of 16 even after loosing against Cameroon 0 – 1. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)A large flag of Brazil legend Pele is unveiled in the crowd ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini shows a yellow card to Serbia's forward #09 Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)(From L) Ghana's defender #18 Daniel Amartey, Ghana's defender #04 Mohammed Salisu and Uruguay's defender #16 Mathias Olivera fight for a header during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)