Germany players stand on the pitch at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)A ballgirl cries after being hit by a ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)Japan's midfielder #17 Ao Tanaka (2L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his teammates during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)A fan of the Morocco national football team jumps into a fountain during celebrations outside the capital Rabat's Central Railway Station on December 1, 2022, after Morocco qualified to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a victory over Canada. – Morocco powered into the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years on December 1. Morocco, who last reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in 1986, will face the runners-up from Group E in the last 16, with the identity of their opponents decided later in the day. (Photo by – / AFP)Commuters get extra editions of a local newspaper reporting on Japan's victory over Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match to advance to the last sixteen, in Tokyo on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)Belgium's French assistant coach Thierry Henry cobsoles Belgium's forward #09 Romelu Lukaku after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)Morocco's coach #00 Walid Regragui is thrown into the air after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)French referee Stephanie Frappart intervenes as Costa Rica's defender #19 Kendall Waston (C) argues with Germany's midfielder #07 Kai Havertz, who scored his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)