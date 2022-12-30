By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid return to La Liga duties on Friday night when they travel to Real Valladolid as they look to keep their push for a title defence within possibilities.

Los Blancos are currently second in the division, two points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Real Valladolid occupy 12th position, having picked up 17 points from their opening 14 matches of the season.

Despite starting the season strongly, including a statement win over arch-rivals, Barcelona in the first leg of the El-Classico, Real Madrid dropped the ball relinquishing the top position to the Catalan giants before the league went on break for the World Cup.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, have been faring fairly in the league, sitting at a comfortable 13th position having just recently gained promotion to the league.

They have a record of five wins, two draws and seven defeats from 14 matches has brought them 17 points, which is enough for 12th position in the table, just two points behind 10th-placed Valencia.

At home this season, Pacheta’s side have picked up 13 points, and that is a thing Real Madrid have to be wary of.

Team News

Real Valladolid will be without the services of Jawad El Yamiq, who picked up a hamstring problem while representing Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

Kenedy is also a doubt with a groin problem, but the home side are otherwise in good shape heading into the encounter with the Spanish and European champions.

Shon Weissman is expected to lead the line for Real Valladolid, with Roque Mesa and Ivan Sanchez potentially featuring in the wide positions.

Meanwhile, there should be another start for 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda, who is currently being linked with a move away from the club due to his impressive form.

As for Real Madrid, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are all expected to be on the bench, as they have had minimum preparation following their involvement in the World Cup.

Mariano Diaz is out with an ankle problem, but Karim Benzema is fit, and the Frenchman could be joined by Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in the final third of the field.

The potential midfield absences could open the door for Dani Ceballos to start alongside Kroos and Federico Valverde, while Antonio Rudiger could be the player to miss out at the back, with Militao set to line up alongside David Alaba in the middle, leaving Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal in the full-back positions.

Match Facts

Real Valladolid have failed to win their last 13 games versus Real Madrid in La Liga (D2 L11), and they could establish their longest winless run against them in the competition should they fail to win this match.

Real Valladolid have won three of their last five games in La Liga (L2), as many as in their previous 30 matches in the competition (D12 L15).

Real Madrid have kept only two clean sheets in La Liga 2022/23 (W11 D2 L1), equalling their lowest tally at this stage of the season in the top-flight in the 21st Century (two in 2008/09).

Federico Valverde has scored six goals in La Liga this season from an Expected Goals tally of 2.2 – the biggest positive differential for a player in the competition this term (minimum three goals scored).

Sergio Leon has scored five goals in 13 games in La Liga 2022/23, two more than in his three previous seasons in the competition combined (three strikes in 66 appearances). He has netted in two of his four matches against Real Madrid in the top-flight (two goals in total).