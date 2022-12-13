.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that security would be adequately provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the planned distribution of the permanent voter’s cards, PVC, in the state.

Uzodimma, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, when he visited the Imo police command regarding the Police killing of three hoodlums who attacked INEC headquarters along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, in the early hours of Monday.

The governor linked the attack to politicians in the state, who swore to make Imo state ungovernable and to stop the election.

According to Uzodimma, “You can see why INEC, is the target if you collaborate it with the past where I have continuously said that what is happening in the Imo state is politically inclined and that Imo state will be ungovernable and there will be no election in Imo state.

“However, Security agencies are prepared. INEC is prepared and there will be an election in Nigeria. I was told the majority of them who came on this journey are lying critically ill, some are neutralised and others fled with gunshot injuries. The police are ever committed. The other sister agencies are also committed to ensuring security in the state.”

“My assurance is that we will have a very beautiful environment for Christmas God’s willing. Because in everything we do on this earth the will of God must prevail. This is a holy week. The period our lord Jesus Christ was born. The anointing and blessings bring peace in Imo.

“Also, we urge our people to come out and collect their PVC, there will be security agencies from the ward, local government areas to the state level. It will be a fruitful exercise. Let us remind our people that the collection of voters card is key and the government in collaboration with the security agencies will do our best, Uzodimma said.