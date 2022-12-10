By Biodun Busari

American sportswriter Grant Wahl has died while covering the Netherlands and Argentina World Cup match in Qatar on Friday night.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated journalist who later moved to Substack, died after falling back in his seat during the extra time at the corner reserved for journalists, according to SkySports.

Other reporters called for assistance and while emergency services responded very quickly, they were later told that Wahl gave up the ghost.

The American sports journalist died at the age of 49 and was survived by his wife and family.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Grant Wahl.

No further information has been released about his death.

Wahl’s wife, Dr Celine Gounder thanked those who had “reached out tonight”, but added on Twitter: “I’m in complete shock”.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl’s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight,” Gounder said.