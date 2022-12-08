By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Unknown gunmen have attacked a maternity hospital in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, abducting four newborn babies.

Vanguard gathered from a source in the community that the incident happened on Tuesday night, and was only made known to members of the community on Wednesday (today) morning.

According to the source, “It happened in our community, and people have been discussing it since Wednesday morning.

Read Also: Reps order CBN to suspend cash withdrawal policy

“They said some gunmen stormed the hospital (name withheld) and took away four babies from the hospital. Newborn babies.”

According to the source, “From what people are saying in the community, no one was injured, and no one was killed in the attack too.

“The motive for the invasion of the hospital is yet to be known to anyone. However, there are different opinions on the motive behind the abduction of the babies.

“While some people say they could have taken the babies to sell them to childless individuals, others are saying their abduction could be for ritual purposes.”

Vanguard contacted the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu.

Ikenga revealed that the state Police Command was not aware of the incident, so he could not confirm or deny the authenticity of the report.

The police imagemaker said: “I don’t have such report before me now. But I will investigate and get back to you.”