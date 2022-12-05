..abandoned official vehicle recovered by Police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu, was Sunday night reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Chief Ogbu, a former Special Adviser and Local Government Council Chairman was abducted with two others at about 6pm along Ado-Otukpo road in the South Senatorial District of the state.

According to a local source, the Commissioner who hails from Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, was traveling in his official Hilux Van to his home town when he was waylaid and taken away by the armed gang at Adankari Junction in Otukpo LGA.

It was gathered that the Hilux Van the victim was traveling in which was abandoned at the point of kidnap has already been recovered by the Police in Otukpo while the search for him has commenced.

It would be recalled that the Ado-Otukpo axis of Benue state has gained notoriety for kidnappings and other forms of violent crimes.

The Council Chairman of Ado LGA, James Oche and security agencies have in recent time been engaged in running battles with the criminals terrorising the communities on that axis of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue state on Security Matters, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd.) who confirmed the development said efforts were on to rescue the Commissioner and arrest the abductors.

The Chairman of Ado LGA where the Commissioner hails from who also confirmed the incident said “he is a Commissioner from our Local Government so we are working with all the security agencies and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters to ensure his rescued.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.