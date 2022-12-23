By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The University of Lagos, Nigeria, has named Dr. Stephen Olusoji Professor of Musicology and Composition.

In a statement of appreciation titled “The long road to the Professorial Chair: My story”, Professor Olusoji said, “I thank God Almighty, the giver and taker of life, for his mercies, provisions, and protection over me. I thank the following people, who have in one way, or another given me parental and academic directions, supported and guided me, and whose paths have crossed mine in life.

“I am grateful to my parents, the late Rev. and Mrs. J.A. Olusoji, for their spiritual and material support (my father, the former CAN Chairman of Oshodi, was passionate about music education and had encouraged me to follow my dream). The late Rev. George Sodipo taught me the basics of music and Ropo Odumosu (action sir), built on this at the Baptist Academy Secondary School, Lagos (Baptacad Sch. III, 83 set; some of my schoolmates include: Dr. Alaba Doherty, Mr. Tunde Bello, Mr. Segun Oladele-Ajose, Mr. Femi Oladimeji, Engineer Jide Idowu, Rev. Ephraim Ibaden, etc.).

“I had flute classes during my secondary school days with Officer Okosun at the Police College, Ikeja. I am grateful to him for those precious foundation classes. I appreciate the positive impacts the musical performances and display of Pa. John Aina had on me in my early formative years. May the Lord continue to bless him.

“I was admitted to study music at the Polytechnic of Ibadan (1984–1988). I did one year of prelims and N.C.E. music technical for three years. I was taught at the Polytechnic by: Mr. Toye Agboola, Dr. Moloye Bateye, Mr. Christopher Ayodele, Mr. Dipo Sodipo (the Pope), Baba Wole Adetiran (who supervised my NCE project), Oni Martins (all of blessed memory), Mr. Soji Bucknor, Mr. Adesanya Adeyeye, Dr. Sam. Amusan, Mr. Adebisi Adeleke, and Yemi Odediran (then a corper).

“I met Uncle Yemi Akinpelu through Tunde Okesipe and accompanied his choir at CAC Oke-Itunu, Ibadan, and at the College of Education, Ilesa. I also played in Prof. Ajibola Meshida’s Terra Choral and Orchestral Group alongside Mr. Christopher Ayodele, Mr. Banfo, Mr. Fadeyibi, Fred’O’, Fashina, Chike Akwarandu, Tobi Alalade, and others. I was also in the Ibadan Music Circle Orchestra led by Dr. Moloye Bateye and was part of the performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with Jeanne Modder as piano soloist and “Wizard of Oz” musicals by the University of Ibadan International School directed by Amorelle Inanga with Paul Konye and others in the orchestra.

“l traversed Ibadan’s musical landscapes with Biodun Bartik playing Haydn’s trumpet concerto, etc. I had a stint with the Sharp band, founded by Kola and Niyi Ojedapo, which consisted of Jolomi Whyte, Toyosi Johnson, and others. At one point, I was organist at Emmanuel Anglican Church on Salvation Army Road in Ibadan and was a member of the “Ransomed Voices” under the direction of Femi Samuel Ojo.

“The Nsukka years (1988–1990) were musically productive and fruitful for me. I thank Baba, Prof. Meki Nzewi, who opened my eyes and formally introduced me to African music through his performance workshops and further mentored us by asking NYSC to re-post some of us (myself, Prof. Christian Onyeji, Dr. Funmi Odunuga, and Kola Ganikale back to Nsukka to be retained after the service year (this didn’t materialize for some of us).

“I thank other lecturers and instructors too (Dr. Achinivu, Dr. Ifionu, Dr. Phiagbezi, Dr. Pole, Armison Dzokoto, Okechukwu Ndubuisi, Richard Smith, etc.). I can never forget the one-year contact I had with the revered late Prof. Joshua Uzoigwe (then on sabbatical). This gave vision to my compositional thoughts and the organization of my musical materials. I did my service year with Bishop Elomobor of New Generation Ministry, No-man’s-land, Kano.

“I was interviewed and appointed with Arthur Oladiran Smith by Sir Emeka Nwokedi and the late L. K. G. Johnson after my service year as a lecturer at the then Lagos State College of Education, Ijanikin, in 1991. In 2000, Dr. Femi Faseun, my uncle and benefactor, gave me a job at the Lagos State University, Ojo. I’d like to thank all these destiny helpers. May the almighty God continue to bless them.

“Mama Prof. Mosunmola Ayinke Omibiyi-Obidike occupies a very large space in my educational training and accomplishments. I thank her for the knowledge and discipline that impacted me and others who passed through her. I am equally grateful to Prof. Dele Layiwola (Director at the I.A.S., U.I., during my Ph.D.) for his words of encouragement. I thank all the assessors who assessed my papers from the associate to the professorial levels (since they are usually masked and unknown). I am grateful, sirs and mas.

“l am particularly grateful to Professors Tunji Vidal, Ademola Adegbite (who conducted my Ph.D. viva), Femi Adedeji (published my first set of piano works), Yomi Daramola (assisted during my Ph.D. program), Josephine Mokwunyei, Aluede Charles, Onyee Nwakpa, Oluyemi Olaniyan (supervised my M.A. project), Young-Sook, E. Idolor, Christian Onyeji (our distinguished ANIM President), Ade Oluwa Okunade (family friend and colleague), Austin Emielu (recommended me to Bloomsbury Encyclopedia of the world), Isaac Idamoyibo, Agatha Onwuekwe, Alvan-Ikoku Nwamara, Nnamdi-Oguno, Atinuke Layade, Godwin Sadoh and others.

“I appreciate Doctors Femi Abiodun (who was passionate about my progress and elevation), Kayode Samuel (rare camaraderie), Adeolu Ogunsanya (family friend and colleague), Tolu Owoaje, Sumbo and Gbenga Loko, A. Ogisi, Funmi Odunuga (family friend, unquantifiable support), Isaac Ajenifuja, Yomi Bello, Abel Adeleke, The Olorunsogos, Ayo Oluranti, Oladele Ayorinde (collaborations), Ajose Samuel, Kayode Morohunfolu, Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Engineer Dotun Adelekan, Edward Boamah, Funmi Akinselure, Bimbo Esho (Evergreen Music), David Aina, Segun Enitilo, Akinsowo Aiyetan, Afonja Johnson, Deola Fasogbon, Olajolo Tokunbo Afolabi, Obong Ime Tom, Oluleye Akinlabi, Ayokunmi Olaoluwa, Dapo Okunmuyide, Ope Fadina, Rogba Odekeye, Diekoloreoluwa Obi, Joshua Adewale Afolabi, Seun Ukaewen, Aunty Grace (who typed my Ph.D. thesis) and others.

“I can never forget the impact of my dearest uncle, mentor, and benefactor, Prof. Bode Omojola (for his care, encouragement and for giving me international exposure) on my academic career and Baba, Prof. Dan Agu, for his mentorship, encouragement, and concern for my elevation to the professorial cadre. Dalu Sirs. I wholeheartedly thank Prof. Myke Olatunji, who conducted the professorial oral examination.

“H.R.H Professor Lazarus Ekwueme introduced me to UNILAG in 2001; unfortunately, he was unable to complete my appointment before he retired. I thank Professors Sheriffdeen Adetoro, Duro Oni (father of the Creative Arts Department), Anthony Mereni, Osita Ezewanebe (my dearest HOD), Peju Layiwola (words of encouragement, guidance, and support), Muyiwa Falaye (a worthy mentor), Dist. Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, Chimdi Maduagwu (my brother and referee), Funke Adeboye (Dean of Arts), Victor Ariole, Hope Eghagha, Adebisi Ademakinwa, Albert Oikelome (my twin brother).

“I thank Doctors Sheyi Khenny, Ajewole John, Nweke Florence, John Adenle, Sola Ogunfuwa, Felix Emoruwa, Ayodele Otonye, Akinwale Onipede, Akande, Bolaji Ogunwo, Tunji Sotimirin, Grace OlaOluwa, Toyin Olokodana, Austin Emifoniye, Cornel Onyekaba, Philomena Ofuafo, Nike Ezeagwu, Otun Rasheed (Dr. Right), Aladja Browne, Abayomi Barber, Mr. Ngozi Chinwa, Emmanuel Tettey, Chief Bassey, Mrs. Yemi Oye, Cornel Onyekaba, Joy Lo-Bamijoko, Demola Olayiwola, Margaret Dacosta, Chris Onuorah, Tonia Okoise, Olulode Christianah, Winter, Ajayi, Bayo Salau and other colleagues (both academic and non-teaching staff) for the roles they played in my career progress in the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos. Prof. Leke Fakoya, Prof. Toyin Falola (for the two international publications from African conference), Winnie Koster-Oyekan of the Ford Foundation, and others.

“At UNILAG, I started all over from scratch, from assistant lecturer in 2002 to becoming professor in 2022 (backdated to 2020); this is a story for another day. Some of the first set of students I taught at UNILAG that I remember and appreciate are Derrick Esesobor, Mogaji (in their last session), Oluwaseyi Kehinde, Morohunfolu Adetoun, Akinola Michael, Wande Awonuga, Dosunmu Damola, Seun Olota, and Cyril Ibidapo. I also remember and appreciate the Ph.Ds. I supervised, especially as first or second supervisor: (Drs. Femi Olaleye, Tunji Dada, Pemi Oludare, Chinedu Osinigwe, Victor Chukwu, Ogunrinade David, Adetutu Olorunsogo, Fadeyi Segun Samson and others). l will continue to be grateful to Prof. Anthony Mereni, who took special interest in me and my academic mobility in UNILAG. l am equally grateful to Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former Vice-chancellor University of Lagos for facilitating this elevation before the expiration of his tenure. To God be the Glory.

“An important musical journey that cannot be ignored in my story is my association with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON). I came into contact with MUSON in 1986, when Chief Ayo Rosiji (the MUSON patron) came to Ibadan Polytechnic and asked for a student to be nominated for a scholarship (Polish Scholarship supported by MUSON and Federal Ministry of Education), and I was selected by my lecturers (a story for another day).

“I joined the MUSON School of Music in November 1991, immediately after my NYSC, and taught part-time (after school hours) at the Corona School, Waziri Ibrahim Close, Victoria Island. I met and worked with wonderful people, top-notch musicians, and seasoned administrators like Baba James Adekunle (the pioneering director of the school of music, who believed in me so much that he saddled me with the formation of the first school orchestra and other responsibilities; see the festival programme of 1998), Mr. Gboyega Banjo, Mrs. Marion Akpata (appointed me into Diploma school), Mama Edna Soyannwo, Mrs. Jafojo (CEO), Princess Banke Ademola (recommended me to Dowen college), Ms. Iyabo Aboaba, Mr. Alex Atysor, Tunde Olujimi, Mr. Kayode Fahm, Dr. Allotey Pappoe, Mrs. Ludmilla Oresanya, Seun Owoaje, Sir. Emeka Nwokedi.

“I thank Mr. Ebenezer Omole, Korede Omopeloye, Joshua Adewale, Peters Goodness, Tosin Ajayi, Ayo Ajayi, Agnes Naggy, Maria Aseeva, Thomas Kanitz, Louise Jones, Karen Patterson, Paul Konye, Doyin Osunkoya, Joseph Oparamanuike, Adedoyin Ezekiel, Chinedu Osinigwe, Babatunde Shosanya, Muse Sadiku, Imoleayo Balogun, Joshua Davids, Seun Aborishade, Mrs. Funmi Ogunade, John Eclou, Victor Egbeguna, Bright Kpalap, Mr. Lere Adeshina, Commodore Odujobi, Lt. Chief Salau, Chief Bond Osinomumu,Tunde Sosan, Kenny Sofuye, Jude Olabanji, Maryanne Agetu, Mr. Ade (Gardener) and others.

“I am grateful to and appreciate Pastor, Prof. and Dr. Mrs. D.K. Olukoya, and the MFM for their contributions to our music unit at UNILAG. We have been able to provide effective training to our students and staff, as well as contribute to the production of sound musicologists and musicians, thanks to their various interventions and countless magnanimous donations of equipment, instruments, facilities, conference sponsorship, and other assistance. Thank you, sir! I am equally grateful to the Fadipe family of Agbara Estate for their love and care.

“Family bonds cannot be broken. “Blood is thicker than water.” I realized this during the various life challenges and situations that came my way. I would like to express my gratitude to my siblings, Rev. Segun and Beatrice Olusoji, Deaconess Bunmi and Dr. Ayo Harris-Eze, Pastors Abiodun and Adeyemi Olusoji, Deaconess Victoria and Pastor Olaoye Samuel, Sister Grace and Pastor Israel Ojo, Rev. Mrs. Esther Olusoji, Cecilia and her brothers, my in-laws (the Taiwos), Grandma Taiwo, Deacon Andrew, Pastor Samuel and others. I am equally grateful to my general overseer, Rev. Nathaniel Akintobi, the choir and orchestra members of Christ Foundation Gospel Church, and my other religious and societal affiliates.

“I thank my wife, Beatrice, and the children (Victor, Gideon, Margaret, and Favour) for their resilience, perseverance, and for bearing with me in the most difficult periods of the journey. The chair belongs to all of you. I thank God.

“This is my story; this is my song; praising my Savior all the day long…” The story continues. The rest is history. Thanks for being part of my story.”

*Stephen Olusoji, Ph.D., Professor of Musicology and Composition, University of Lagos, Nigeria.